Russian Coach Sanctioned For Trying To Bribe Doping Officer

Law360 (April 17, 2020, 8:57 PM EDT) -- A Russian track coach has been hit with a four-year ban as the Court of Arbitration for Sport found “no reasonable doubt” that he attempted to bribe a doping control officer during the Russian track and field relay championship in Sochi in 2017. The sole arbitrator’s ruling is a win for the Russian anti-doping agency RUSADA, which had appealed a 2018 decision by its disciplinary anti-doping commission that sided with coach Andrei Valerievich Eremenko, who was accused of trying to pay off a doping officer to provide a clean urine sample for his athlete. CAS arbitrator Sylvia Schenk said the coach...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS