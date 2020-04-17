Texas Justices Tell Courts To Take Final Orders At Face Value

Law360 (April 17, 2020, 6:28 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday clarified what lower appellate courts should examine in determining whether a trial court's order is a final judgment, saying courts must take at "face value" a trial judge's clarification that a judgment was intended to be final. The state Supreme Court held that the Fourteenth Court of Appeals in Houston wrongly examined the entire record in a dispute over a commercial construction project between Bella Palma LLC and Mark Young to reach the conclusion that the order granting summary judgment to Bella Palma wasn't final. The intermediate appellate court had asked the trial judge to...

