KPMG's Arbitration Bid Nixed In $1.8B Drug Test Co. Fight

Law360 (April 17, 2020, 6:52 PM EDT) -- KPMG LLP will have to litigate a $1.78 billion claim that it misrepresented Millennium Labs' financial condition to the troubled drug testing company's investors after a New York appeals court found the investors were not bound by an arbitration agreement signed by Millennium and the auditing giant. The appeals court on Thursday rejected KPMG's argument that the investors, who filed the litigation through a trustee of the Millennium Lender Claim Trust, were obligated to arbitrate the claim under the arbitration agreement contained in the engagement letter it had signed with Millennium when the testing company agreed to retain KPMG in 2013....

