RAL Lands $45M Refinancing For Brooklyn Towers

Law360 (April 17, 2020, 3:45 PM EDT) -- RAL Development has landed roughly $44.7 million in refinancing for a pair of residential towers in Brooklyn, according to records made public Friday in New York. The refinancing is for 15 and 50 Bridge Park Drive, and Bank OZK is listed on a mortgage document as the lender, although Wells Fargo Bank NA's name also appears on the document. A separate mortgage document made public in March showed RAL Development had refinanced roughly $120 million in debt for the two towers. Bank OZK's name appeared on that mortgage document, and a representative at the bank told Law360 in March that OZK...

