Ex-Freshfields M&A Head To Co-Chair MoFo's Corporate Dept.

Law360 (April 17, 2020, 11:59 AM EDT) -- Mitchell Presser, who earlier this week exited Freshfields after more than five years as U.S. head of mergers and acquisitions, has landed at Morrison & Foerster as a partner and co-chair of the firm’s global corporate department, MoFo said Friday. The announcement that Presser has joined Morrison & Foerster LLP comes only two days after news leaked that he was leaving Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP. Presser will work out of MoFo's New York office as part of the firm's M&A and private equity investments and buyouts practices, according to a statement. He'll co-chair the firm's global corporate department alongside fellow co-chairs...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS