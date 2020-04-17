Fla. Amazon Drivers Can't Chase Duplicate FLSA Action

Law360 (April 17, 2020, 4:37 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal court has declined to conditionally certify a proposed collective action involving local delivery drivers accusing an Amazon contractor of shorting them on pay, saying another Fair Labor Standards Act collective action covering many of the same drivers was already conditionally certified last year. U.S. District Judges Timothy J. Corrigan and Sheri Polster Chappell issued a joint order Thursday denying a bid by plaintiff Linda Burns to conditionally certify an FLSA collective action of drivers who handled Amazon package deliveries for carrier and logistics company MLK Express Services LLC. Burns' September 2018 suit was filed three months after another...

