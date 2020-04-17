Waitr Settles Drivers' Wage Row For $1.75M In Stock

Law360 (April 17, 2020, 10:11 PM EDT) -- Food delivery platform Waitr Holdings Inc. has settled drivers' claims that it stiffed them on wages in a deal under which it has agreed to hand employees and their counsel more than 1.5 million shares of the platform's stock. According to the motion for preliminary approval filed Thursday in Louisiana federal court, Waitr is prepared to transfer 1,556,420 shares of Waitr common stock, valued at $1.12 per share as of Friday, to settle claims affecting approximately 31,000 settlement class members. Employees first filed suit against the delivery app in February 2019, arguing the platform fails to compensate its drivers for the...

