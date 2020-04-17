Whistleblower Can Move Gilead FCA Suit To State Court

Law360 (April 17, 2020, 10:50 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Friday granted two whistleblowers' bid to toss their decade-old multibillion-dollar False Claims Act suit against Gilead Sciences Inc. from federal court and allow them to pursue claims in state court, rejecting Gilead’s arguments that the relators are forum shopping and “running away” from its motion to dismiss. During a telephone hearing, U.S. District Judge Edward M. Chen granted whistleblowers Jeff and Sherilyn Campie voluntary bid to drop their federal FCA claims and related claims for all states except California. The judge ordered them to file their complaint in state court within two weeks, however. “That action...

