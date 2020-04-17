Rosneft Unit Says Don't Revive $70M Award Fight

Law360 (April 17, 2020, 10:16 PM EDT) -- A subsidiary of Russia's Rosneft Oil Co. has urged a Texas judge not to revisit his decision that nixed First National Petroleum Corp.'s bid to enforce a $70 million arbitral award against it, saying the U.S. company is asking the court to disregard Fifth Circuit precedent. U.S. District Judge Alfred H. Bennett had ruled last month that the court lacked jurisdiction over the dispute between OAO Tyumenneftegaz, or TNG, and First National, which stems from a canceled project to develop a Siberian oil field. The judge concluded that the litigation lacked sufficient ties to the Lone Star State. First National later...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS