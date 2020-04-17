Guatemalan Builder Can’t Escape $7.5M Power Award

Law360 (April 17, 2020, 5:39 PM EDT) -- A Florida magistrate judge has recommended that a U.S. district court deny a Guatemalan construction company’s bid to nix a $7.5 million arbitration award in a dispute over a hydroelectric plant, saying federal arbitration law was correctly applied in the award’s enforcement. On Thursday, U.S. Magistrate Chris McAliley recommended that because Corporación AIC SA failed to show a valid defense under the New York Convention, the company can’t apply another a provision of the Federal Arbitration Act, which allows for awards to be tossed if the tribunal can be proven to have overstepped its powers in granting the award. In his recommendation...

