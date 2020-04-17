Equifax, Mass. AG Ink $18.2M Deal To End Data Breach Suit

Law360 (April 17, 2020, 10:09 PM EDT) -- Massachusetts has become the last state to settle with Equifax over its massive 2017 data breach, with Attorney General Maura Healey announcing a deal Friday that will require the credit reporting giant to pay $18.2 million and make "significant" business practice changes to fall into step with the state's robust data security law. While the Massachusetts attorney general's office has fielded more than 28,000 data breach reports during the past several years, the Equifax breach — which exposed the Social Security numbers and other sensitive personal data of roughly 147 million people, including 3 million Massachusetts residents — was "by far the worst...

