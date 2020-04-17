Zion Williamson Was At Duke When Talks Began, Suit Says

Law360 (April 17, 2020, 4:33 PM EDT) -- A Louisiana man says he's owed a commission from a sports marketing deal with No. 1 NBA draft pick Zion Williamson, but the suit alleges the negotiations with Williamson’s family started while he was still playing for Duke University, a potential rules violation that could make it difficult to enforce the agreement. Cedriquze Johnson says he had a deal with Prime Sports Marketing LLC and its owner, Gina Ford, to be paid 5% of the proceeds from a deal the company signed to be Williamson's exclusive representation for marketing and endorsement deals when he declared for the NBA draft, according to...

