3rd Circ. Revives Salvadoran Man's Asylum Fight

Law360 (April 17, 2020, 8:57 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Friday found in a precedential decision that a Salvadoran man’s “imputed” siding with law enforcement against gangs made him part of a distinct group for purposes of asylum and withholding of removal, remanding his case for review and reconsideration. The decision by a three-judge panel in the case of Brayan Antonio Guzman Orellana described some aspects of his case as erroneous and troubling, based on official handling of Guzman’s request for asylum under the Convention Against Torture and the Immigration and Nationality Act. Guzman fled El Salvador in November 2017 after twice being menaced with weapons by...

