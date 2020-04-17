Feds Cleared In Trial Over Newborn's Delivery Injury

Law360 (April 17, 2020, 8:26 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal court on Friday cleared the federal government of liability in a suit accusing doctors at a government-funded hospital of pulling too hard on a baby during delivery, saying the child’s mother couldn't merely offer medical literature to back up her claim. U.S. District Judge George Caram Steeh found Devaki Williams was essentially relying only on the existence of her baby’s injury, a type of shoulder palsy, to show doctors at VHS Harper-Hutzel Hospital Inc. botched their response to a rare type of birth complication. The only evidence that doctors applied too much traction when pulling out the child...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS