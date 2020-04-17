Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Aaron's Inks $5.1M Deal To End OT, Vacation Wage Claims

Law360 (April 17, 2020, 7:24 PM EDT) -- Aaron’s Inc. has agreed to pay $5.1 million to settle a former employee’s claims that the rent-to-own retailer failed to properly calculate workers’ overtime rates or correctly pay workers for all their unused vacation time when they left the company.

Former Aaron’s sales manager Arminda Sevilla on Friday asked a California federal judge for final approval of the settlement as part of her class action suit brought under California law and the federal Fair Labor Standards Act.

Sevilla said that none of the 1,407 class members have objected to the deal, and that the deal was fair. Additionally, she said the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!