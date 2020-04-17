Aaron's Inks $5.1M Deal To End OT, Vacation Wage Claims

Law360 (April 17, 2020, 7:24 PM EDT) -- Aaron’s Inc. has agreed to pay $5.1 million to settle a former employee’s claims that the rent-to-own retailer failed to properly calculate workers’ overtime rates or correctly pay workers for all their unused vacation time when they left the company. Former Aaron’s sales manager Arminda Sevilla on Friday asked a California federal judge for final approval of the settlement as part of her class action suit brought under California law and the federal Fair Labor Standards Act. Sevilla said that none of the 1,407 class members have objected to the deal, and that the deal was fair. Additionally, she said the...

