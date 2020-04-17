Law360's Pro Say: Please, Put On A Shirt For Video Hearings

Law360 (April 17, 2020, 8:24 PM EDT) -- A judge in Florida has an urgent plea to attorneys during the coronavirus pandemic: Please put on a shirt before logging in to a court hearing via videoconference. On this week's show, we're talking about that attire warning and how it's really not that hard to put on a shirt. Each week on Pro Say, Law360 staffers Amber McKinney, Bill Donahue and Alex Lawson bring you inside the newsroom and explain what you need to know about key legal developments. This Week Ep. 146: Please, Put On A Shirt For Video Court Hearings Your browser does not support the audio element....

