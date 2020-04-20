Uber Wants Out Of 'Rushed' Suit Over Sold-Off IBM Patents

Law360 (April 20, 2020, 7:34 PM EDT) -- Uber has asked a Texas federal judge to free it from a suit accusing the ride-hailing company of infringing six patents previously owned by IBM, arguing the case is sloppily put together and contains fatal flaws. Uber Technologies Inc. said in a motion to dismiss Friday in the Western District of Texas that Quartz Auto Technologies LLC clearly rushed to file its suit after acquiring the former IBM patents in December. The complaint fails to establish who infringed, what was infringed and where the infringement took place, according to the motion. The 104-page complaint filed in mid-February contains 197 screenshots without...

