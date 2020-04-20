Byron Allen's Studio Hits Nielsen With $30M Contract Suit

Law360 (April 20, 2020, 3:01 PM EDT) -- A production company owned by media mogul Byron Allen has hit The Nielsen Co. with a federal lawsuit alleging that the television ratings giant illegally strong-armed Allen's firm into paying nearly $500,000 a month for the service, more than 10 times the price they agreed on. CF Entertainment, a broadcaster within the Allen Media Group that operates The Weather Channel, says Nielsen violated their contract and broke antitrust laws by wielding its monopoly on viewership data to extract unreasonable contract terms from the studio. Media mogul Byron Allen alleges in a new suit that Nielsen illegally strong-armed his production company into...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS