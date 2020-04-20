Dish Can't Force AIG Unit To Cover Robocall Judgment

Law360 (April 20, 2020, 3:49 PM EDT) -- A Colorado federal judge ruled Friday that an AIG unit doesn’t have to cover a massive judgment against Dish Network over its placement of millions of robocalls, which was originally set at $280 million but could increase after the Seventh Circuit recently ordered a recalculation of the award. Senior U.S. District Judge John L. Kane granted summary judgment to AIG subsidiary National Union Fire Insurance Co. of Pittsburgh, Pa. and said the insurer has no duty to defend or indemnify Dish Network LLC in the underlying suit, in which the federal government and four states secured the $280 million judgment after...

