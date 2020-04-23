Mass. Ruling Clarifies Land Use Regs For Cannabis

Law360 (April 23, 2020, 6:10 PM EDT) -- In 1966 the Massachusetts Constitution was amended to provide for Home Rule of the Massachusetts Constitution Article 89. That amendment granted general legislative power to local governments, provided that the exercise of that power was not inconsistent with the constitution or laws enacted by the legislature.[1] With the Home Rule amendment, municipalities could address local concerns by adopting bylaws and ordinances. The subject matter of those bylaws and ordinances could be anything that the state legislature could lawfully delegate to local government to enact. In other words, cities and towns now had the ability to yield general police powers for the...

