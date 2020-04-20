Akebia Gets FibroGen Anemia Drug Patents Invalidated In UK

Law360, London (April 20, 2020, 9:14 PM BST) -- A London judge on Monday invalidated five patents covering FibroGen Inc.’s anemia treatments and found that Akebia Therapeutics Inc. did not infringe its competitor’s sixth patent, ruling that most of the patents were either obvious or insufficiently detailed. High Court Judge Richard Arnold said in his 137-page ruling that taking all the evidence into account, the innovations FibroGen's drug patents cover "cannot be performed across the scope of the claims in issue without undue burden." The patents relate to the use of inhibitors of an enzyme called hypoxia inducible factor-prolyl hydroxylase, or HIF-PH, for treating various types of anemia and related...

