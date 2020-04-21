Trailer Park Owner, Tribe Seek $650K From Egg Farm Pollution

Law360 (April 21, 2020, 5:35 PM EDT) -- A trailer park owner and a Native American tribe in Southern California are seeking at least $650,000 from a nearby egg farm they say has been illegally releasing waste into the area’s waters in violation of the Clean Water Act and California water quality standards. The landowners, Randall Farrar and the San Pasqual Band of Mission Indians, say in a complaint filed Friday that pollutants including E. coli, fecal matter, nitrogen and phosphorus have permeated water systems and caused their property value to dip as a result of the Fluegge Egg Ranch’s operations and flouting of environmental permit requirements. They are...

