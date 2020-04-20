Latham, Paul Weiss Steer As Cheesecake Factory Nabs $200M

Law360 (April 20, 2020, 1:49 PM EDT) -- The Cheesecake Factory said Monday it cooked up a $200 million investment deal with Roark Capital to help the restaurant operator weather the impacts of COVID-19, a deal put together with help from Latham & Watkins and Paul Weiss. A Roark Capital Group affiliate purchased 200,000 shares of convertible preferred stock in The Cheesecake Factory Inc., according to U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings. The California-based restaurateur is the parent company of experiential dining chains, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia. A Cheesecake Factory executive said the deal is intended to provide needed cash to ride out the pandemic and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS