Enviros Can't Use Rule Rollback To Halt Alaska Mining Project

Law360 (April 20, 2020, 9:12 PM EDT) -- Environmental and Native American groups can't challenge the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's withdrawal of proposed restrictions on a major gold and copper mining project near Bristol Bay's headwaters, an Alaska federal judge has ruled in a win for the project developer. U.S. District Judge Sharon L. Gleason said Friday that the Administrative Procedures Act prevents challenges to the Trump administration's decision to reverse an Obama-era proposal that would have effectively blocked the development of the major open pit mine. The EPA had discretion to withdraw those proposed restrictions and its decision can't be reviewed by the courts, she said in an order...

