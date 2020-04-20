Investors Want Chancery To Block 'Proxy Put' Campaign

Law360 (April 20, 2020, 8:34 PM EDT) -- Delaware’s Chancery Court on Monday fast-tracked a stockholder suit looking to bar diversified company HC2 Holdings Inc. from counting director replacement votes revoked after an allegedly coercive claim that a board change of control would trigger an automatic “proxy put” debt default. Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III, ruling immediately after teleconference arguments, found that a proposed HC2 Holdings class had raised sufficient allegations and claims of irreparable harm to justify expedited action on an injunction motion before the end of the company’s May 12 consent polling. The suit focused on proxy provisions in stock agreements originally said to have given...

