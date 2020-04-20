Justices Pass On Fishermen's Deepwater Horizon Claim Spat

Law360 (April 20, 2020, 5:15 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to consider arguments by a group of fishermen that their Deepwater Horizon-related settlement claims were improperly denied based on a procedural requirement the fishermen were not properly told about. Several dozen commercial fishermen had told the high court that they were given inadequate and belated notice of a pretrial order that said that in order for them to file claims for Deepwater Horizon settlement funds, they first needed to file an individual lawsuit. But the Fifth Circuit's finding in August that the fishermen had been given sufficient notice but failed to act and so...

