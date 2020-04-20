Pullman Not Bound By Exxon, DuPont Cleanup Pact

Law360 (April 20, 2020, 11:02 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state appeals court on Monday said The Pullman Co. did not have to contribute to cleanup costs for a polluted site under a cost-sharing agreement with ExxonMobil Corp., DuPont Co. and other companies, saying it was not subject to that deal. The panel upheld Pullman's victory over a contract claim against it from ExxonMobil, Dupont and other companies in the so-called Borne Group. Superior Court Judge Kenneth J. Grispin properly found that another business signed the agreement on Pullman's behalf, but did not have actual or apparent authority to bind Pullman to the deal, the panel said....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS