High Court Won't Hear UT's State Immunity IP Argument

Law360 (April 20, 2020, 1:27 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to take up the University of Texas' appeal of a Federal Circuit ruling that forced its patent battle with Boston Scientific out of Texas federal court and into Delaware. The high court denied a petition for a writ of certiorari filed last month by UT, in which it urged the justices to review the Federal Circuit's decision in September to ship its lawsuit from the Western District of Texas to Delaware, where Boston Scientific is located. The university argued that the state's sovereign immunity frees it from the usual patent venue rules, which hold...

