US Investors Want More Info In Honduras Expropriation Fight

Law360 (April 20, 2020, 9:47 PM EDT) -- A group of nearly 100 U.S. real estate investors suing Honduras for allegedly expropriating their 420-home residential development asked a Florida federal court Friday to allow them to further investigate the sovereign immunity defenses the country has raised. The investors are seeking limited jurisdictional discovery to verify allegations that are the "linchpins" to the country's motion to dismiss their complaint. Honduras has argued that their complaint doesn't invoke a takings exception to the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act where foreign sovereign immunity doesn't apply. In the suit filed in January last year, the investors allege that starting in 2012, thousands of government-backed...

