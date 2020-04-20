Payment Processor Must Face Fraud Claims In NJ State Court

Law360 (April 20, 2020, 9:49 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge agreed Monday to send a proposed class action accusing a payment processing company of illegally pocketing consumer debt settlement money back to state court, ruling that the company’s bid to litigate the claims in district court came too late. U.S. District Judge Noel L. Hillman rejected RAM Payment LLC’s argument that its July 11 removal motion didn’t exceed the 30-day statute of limitations because it wasn’t personally served with the complaint until June 11. Rather, Judge Hillman sided with June Germinario’s reasoning in her remand motion that the clock began ticking when RAM received the complaint...

