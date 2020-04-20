Defense Dept. Can Revisit Bids On $10B JEDI Cloud Deal

Law360 (April 20, 2020, 4:25 PM EDT) -- The Court of Federal Claims is allowing the U.S. Department of Defense to narrowly reevaluate proposals for its $10 billion JEDI cloud computing contract amid a protest from Amazon, though it rejected the company’s view that any review should be broader. The DOD had acted rationally when requesting permission for a relatively narrow remand to reconsider aspects of the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure deal awarded to Microsoft Corp. for possible corrective action, Judge Patricia E. Campbell-Smith said in an order unsealed Saturday. Although Amazon Web Services Inc. has argued that the DOD is trying to tilt the process to help shore...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS