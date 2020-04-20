UK Pension Fund Owes $100K For Improper Loan To Affiliate

Law360 (April 20, 2020, 8:30 PM EDT) -- A British pension fund owes the U.K. £80,000 ($99,500) for an improper loan to an affiliated business but avoided a separate penalty for carelessness because it relied on expert opinion before making the loan, the country's Upper Tribunal ruled Monday. Bella Figura Ltd. is liable to HM Revenue & Customs for a 40% charge for making a loan of £200,000 in 2010 to a related company, Falken, the Upper Tribunal Tax and Chancery Chamber said in upholding a lower tribunal’s decision. But the lower court erred in ruling that BFL acted carelessly and is liable for a separate charge, the Upper Tribunal...

