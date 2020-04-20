Fed. Circ. Clears Reworked Enhanced Damages Over Drain IP

Law360 (April 20, 2020, 10:31 PM EDT) -- A Tennessee federal judge was within his right to multiply plumbing supply company WCM Industries Inc.'s patent infringement win against IPS Corp. to around $4 million, after having his initial ruling on enhanced damages thrown out by the Federal Circuit in 2018, the appeals court said Monday. U.S. District Judge Jon P. McCalla conducted a sufficient analysis when multiplying the nearly $1.4 million ruling by 2.5, unlike when he initially decided to treble it, the panel said. However, the Federal Circuit lessened the amount of interest on those damages. Judge McCalla's final judgment from March 2019 had placed the total cost to IPS...

