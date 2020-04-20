Humana Keeps Win In Ill. Hospital Reimbursement Fight

Law360 (April 20, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT) -- An Illinois state appeals court has upheld a jury finding that Humana Insurance Co. did not breach an agreement with an Illinois hospital by improperly reimbursing it for services rendered and held that the hospital was properly sanctioned for destroying electronic records. In an opinion published Friday, the appellate panel also held that a lower court correctly dismissed Palos Community Hospital's fraud claim against Humana as untimely. At issue is a dispute over the rates at which Humana should reimburse Palos. In 1985, the hospital contracted with Michael Reese Health Plan Inc., and MRHP's assets were sold to Humana Health Plan...

