South Korean Bank To Pay $86M Over Iran Transfers

Law360 (April 20, 2020, 2:40 PM EDT) -- Federal and New York authorities said Monday that the Industrial Bank of Korea will pay $86 million to resolve criminal and civil investigations into anti-money laundering failures that allowed the bank to process more than $1 billion in transactions involving Iran. The Manhattan U.S. attorney and New York attorney general announced deals with the Seoul-based IBK that obligate it to forfeit $51 million and admit it broke the law by willfully failing to establish an adequate anti-money laundering program at its New York branch between 2011 and 2014. The bank has also agreed to $35 million in fines from New York’s...

