Credit Suisse Hit With $100M Mortgage-Backed Securities Suit

Law360, London (April 21, 2020, 7:55 PM BST) -- A Jersey-based investment vehicle is suing Credit Suisse for more than $100 million over the vehicle's purchase of toxic residential mortgage-backed securities during the last financial crisis. Loreley Financing (Jersey) No 30 Ltd. said it was misled by the Swiss bank’s securities unit into purchasing U.S. home-loan bundles in 2007 that then sank in value when mortgages collapsed, according to an amended claim form recently made public. Loreley's lawsuit argues that it was defrauded by three Credit Suisse subsidiaries into purchasing a $100 million portfolio of collateralized debt that included at least 12 residential mortgage-backed securities that had been packaged by the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS