EEOC Says Evidence Implies Age Bias In CBS Station's Hiring

Law360 (April 20, 2020, 6:38 PM EDT) -- A CBS affiliate failed to prove negative audience feedback motivated its decision to pass over a seasoned contributor and offer the job to less-qualified, younger candidates for on-air positions, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission told a Texas federal court. The EEOC on Friday fought an attempt to end the case from CBS Stations Group of Texas, which operates CBS affiliate station KTXA. The EEOC said none of the evidence the station put forth to defend its hiring practices eliminates debatable issues of whether age bias played a role in the decision not to hire then-43-year-old Tammy Campbell, formerly Tammy Dombeck, to fill...

