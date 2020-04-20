Judge Slams Blockvest's 'Egregious Misconduct' In SEC Fight

Law360 (April 20, 2020, 8:11 PM EDT) -- A California magistrate judge has recommended leveling terminating sanctions against cryptocurrency company Blockvest LLC and its founder for filing forged and false declarations, finding their "egregious misconduct" warrants a "harsh remedy" in favor of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In a 35-page report, U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael S. Berg concluded on Friday that sanctions were warranted against Blockvest and its founder Reginald Buddy Ringgold III because they willfully deceived the court by submitting forged and bogus declarations in fighting an enforcement case by the SEC. "The court is mindful that terminating sanctions are a hash remedy, however, defendants' egregious misconduct and willful deception concerning key...

