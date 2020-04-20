California Marijuana Dispensary Latest to Face TCPA Suit

Law360 (April 20, 2020, 9:32 PM EDT) -- A Southern California cannabis dispensary is the latest marijuana business to be hit with a proposed class action alleging the store spammed customers with unwanted texts. According to a complaint filed Friday in California federal court, Therapeutic Hemp Inc., which does business as Santa Ana storefront 420 Central, targeted users with unsolicited text messages from March 2018 to January 2020 without securing prior consent. The proposed class members, led by Jeremy Berger, allege the texts were sent in violation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. The complaint claims Berger did not consent to text messages from Therapeutic Hemp and further that...

