Border Fees Stay Intact While DC Court Hears Challenge

Law360 (April 20, 2020, 6:09 PM EDT) -- Companies whose workforce is made up of a majority of foreign workers must continue to pay a $4,000 border fee to update H-1B visas while a D.C. federal court hears tech companies’ challenge to the toll, according to a D.C. federal court order. D.C. District Judge Amit P. Mehta on Friday refused to issue a preliminary injunction ordering U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to refrain from imposing a border fee on companies looking to update workers’ H-1B visas. The judge found that a group of information technology companies — which have filed suit on behalf of a proposed company class —...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS