10th Circ. Won't Revive Ex-U.S. Bank Worker's Age Bias Suit

Law360 (April 20, 2020, 8:19 PM EDT) -- The Tenth Circuit on Monday refused to revive a former U.S. Bank employee’s lawsuit claiming he was fired because of his age, finding that he failed to show the bank's reasons for sacking him over an issue related to a defaulted loan were false. A three-judge panel affirmed a lower court decision handing the bank summary judgment on John Seastrand's Age Discrimination in Employment Act claim, rejecting his arguments that the bank's reasons for canning him — such as showing poor judgment for allowing a developer to take out a large initial advance on a construction loan — weren't true....

