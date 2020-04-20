Los Angeles, Car-Share Co. Turo Spar In LAX Trespass Suit

Law360 (April 20, 2020, 9:17 PM EDT) -- The city of Los Angeles and car-sharing company Turo Inc. sparred in federal court over whether Turo should be allowed to do peer-to-peer car exchanges at Los Angeles International Airport, butting heads over whether Turo is flouting city regulations and trespassing on airport property. Los Angeles defended trespassing, unjust enrichment and other counterclaims against Turo, saying in an opposition brief on Friday that the company cannot use the Communications Decency Act to shield itself from allegations it's enabling unlawful rental car transactions at LAX. Meanwhile, Turo filed its own brief Friday firing back at the city's recent motion for a preliminary...

