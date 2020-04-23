Sidley Brings On Transactional Tax Pro From Davis Polk

Law360 (April 23, 2020, 5:36 PM EDT) -- Sidley Austin LLP said it has brought on a Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP partner experienced in advising on transactional matters to the firm’s global tax group practice in Palo Alto, California. Rachel Kleinberg is joining Sidley as partner after advising clients on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, spinoffs and reorganizations, cross-border restructurings, capital markets transactions, credit facilities, international tax matters, and derivatives transactions, the firm said in a statement Monday. “I’ve been impressed by the immense talent and breadth of experience at Sidley, and it’s obvious to me they’ve already made a huge investment in private equity in M&A,” Kleinberg...

