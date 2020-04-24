Latham Adds Simpson Thacher Benefits Atty In Silicon Valley

Law360 (April 24, 2020, 5:16 PM EDT) -- Latham & Watkins LLP has bolstered its employee benefits team with the addition of a Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP attorney who specializes in handling executive compensation and benefits issues involved in complex corporate transactions. Erin Murphy started at Latham's Menlo Park, California, office as a partner in the tax department and member of the benefits, compensation and employment practice on April 20, after about three and a half years at Simpson Thacher, the firm said. Murphy told Law360 on Friday that one of the reasons she was drawn to Latham & Watkins is that the firm’s benefits, compensation and employment...

