Charlotte's Web Sues Rival CBD Co. For TM Infringement

Law360 (April 20, 2020, 7:01 PM EDT) -- CBD company Charlotte's Web Inc. told a California federal court that a rival is infringing its trademarks by selling hemp extract supplements under the same name and aggressively marketing them using paid search terms on Google. Charlotte's Web said Friday that AAXLL Supply Co LLC, doing business as Balance CBD, has ignored the Colorado company's repeated demands that it stop selling products under the names "Charlotte's Web" and "Charlotte's CBD Oil," claiming those names are likely to mislead consumers who have come to know Charlotte's Web as an industry leader. On its website, Balance CBD also displays charts purporting to show...

