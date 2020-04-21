Ex-NFL Player Wants Fraud Case Kicked To His Home Turf

Law360 (April 21, 2020, 3:18 PM EDT) -- Former NFL running back Clinton Portis has asked a Kentucky federal court to transfer charges that he defrauded a league health plan to either Virginia or Maryland, saying prosecutors are trying to make him "stand trial hundreds of miles from his home." Portis, one of a group of former NFL players accused of making fraudulent claims to the Gene Upshaw NFL Player Health Reimbursement Account Plan, asked Monday that the accusations against him pending in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky be severed and sent to federal court divisions in the Eastern District of Virginia or to...

