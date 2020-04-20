Texas LNG Plant Will Hurt Ocelots, Enviros Tell 5th Circ.

Law360 (April 20, 2020, 10:10 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service wrongfully greenlit a natural gas export terminal slated to be built in the southernmost tip of Texas that could irreversibly harm an endangered species of ocelot, environmental groups told the Fifth Circuit on Monday. The Sierra Club and Defenders of Wildlife filed a petition for review with the circuit court alleging a biological opinion and incidental take statement for export terminal Annova LNG violates the Endangered Species Act by allowing even one ocelot, a small wild cat species, to be killed or harmed by the project. The facility, located in Cameron County, is one of...

