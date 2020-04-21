Williams & Connolly Fights DQ Bid In $150M LabMD Suit

Law360 (April 21, 2020, 6:48 PM EDT) -- Williams & Connolly LLP told a Virginia federal court that it should not be forced to stop representing Reed Smith LLP in a $150 million malicious prosecution lawsuit brought by litigious cancer-screening company LabMD Inc., saying that the defunct company had not provided nearly enough evidence to back up its motion. Williams & Connolly wrote in its response Monday to a motion to disqualify from LabMD that the medical testing company had waited eight months after learning the firm represented Reed Smith before objecting and that it had not provided anything to back up its claim that LabMD had been a...

