Oyster Co. Blocked From Shellfishing On Tribal Tidelands

Law360 (April 22, 2020, 6:45 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal court has blocked Gold Coast Oyster LLC from harvesting shellfish from any tidelands in the Hood Canal west of Seattle until it stops violating a fishing plan meant to resolve a yearslong dispute with the Skokomish Indian Tribe and other tribes. U.S. Magistrate Judge David W. Christel on Monday issued a permanent injunction and an amended order based on Skokomish's request for dispute resolution related to a 2002 court-ordered plan on shellfish harvesting. The judge found that the tribe has a right to harvest tidelands in its accustomed shellfishing areas in Hood Canal, including tidelands under Gold Coast's...

