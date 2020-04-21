CIT Affirms Lumber Duties Don't Apply To Canadian Cedar

Law360 (April 21, 2020, 2:17 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade has upheld the U.S. Department of Commerce’s decision to drop Canadian cedar shakes and shingles from a duty order on softwood lumber, finding a previous investigation established that cedar falls outside the scope of the order. CIT Judge Jennifer Choe-Groves said Monday that Commerce’s new decision properly aligns with her November order instructing the government to reconsider hitting cedar shakes and shingles exported from Canada with anti-dumping and countervailing duties reserved for Canadian softwood lumber while keeping in mind prior determinations. When Commerce took into account that a previous investigation determined softwood lumber duties don’t...

